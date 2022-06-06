Advertisement

Open spots available at popular UP summer camp for kids 10-16

Campers sing inside the mess hall at Camp Batawagama in 2019 (WLUC image).
Campers sing inside the mess hall at Camp Batawagama in 2019 (WLUC image). (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular summer camp still has openings for this summer.

If you are looking for a safe, fun, and totally exceptional camp for your children this summer, the Iron County Youth Camp, fondly known as “CAMP BATAWAGAMA,” may be the one for you.

Camp Batawagama is in Iron County on the shores of beautiful Indian Lake. Since 1945 the camp has been providing the youth of Iron County and neighboring counties with amazing and unforgettable summertime experiences.

“I personally think there’s no place like Batawagama,” said Matt Riutta, program director. “I don’t know of any place where you can get a swimming lesson every day, and get to learn how to cook over a campfire, get to canoe to a campsite and spend a night camping with your close friends and make a lot of new friends, too.”

Camp Batawagama has always prided itself in having an exceptional waterfront program. Campers receive instruction in all levels of swimming by a staff of Red Cross certified Water Safety Instructors. Campers are given proper instruction in rowboats, canoes, kayaks, windsurfers, Hobie cat sailboats, and paddle boards.

In addition to the waterfront program, Camp Batawagama specializes in outdoor camping experiences, like cooking over an open fire and setting up a campsite in the wilds of nature. No day is complete at Batawagama unless you have learned a new song or learned to play a new tune on the ukulele or made a one-of-a-kind art project. The friends and memories made at Camp Batawagama will linger long after summer fades into fall.

To request a registration form to be sent to you for this summer’s camp, email: icyc@iron.org with your home mailing address. There are still openings for almost every week for both boys and girls ages 10-16.

CAMP BATAWAGAMA 2022 CALENDAR

June 19 .............. 1st Week

June 26 ............ 2nd Week

July 3 ................ 3rd Week

July 10 ............... 4th Week

July 17 ................ 5th Week

July 24 ................ 6th Week

To ensure your preferred week/weeks, send your registration forms in as soon as possible. To learn more about Camp Batawagama check out campbatawagama.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This March 17, 2020, photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
Source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers on Wisconsin gunman’s list
A group of youth volunteers with NORTHIRON Church in Ishpeming help remove weeds at Ishpeming...
Church lends helping hand to three U.P. communities
Police are investigating a triple homicide after receiving reports of a shooting early Sunday.
Police: 3 dead, several others injured in Michigan shooting
A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Lawmakers in...
Nigerian forces hunt for gunmen who killed 50 at church
Mariah Carey is facing a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit over her 1994 song “All I...
Mariah Carey sued over hit song ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

Latest News

TV6's Kendall Bunch and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Monday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (06/06/2022)
Photo by: AP The Detroit skyline is seen, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, from Windsor, Ont. (AP...
Fed to crack down on violence, guns in parts of Detroit
A golden retriever passes a test to become a registered therapy animal with Superiorland Pet...
Dogs help community through partnership
TV6's “E2 Kicker Story" plays the Kid's Club.
‘Kick Cancer’ tournament raises $10,500 for Cancer Care of Marquette County