Open spots available at popular UP summer camp for kids 10-16

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular summer camp still has openings for this summer.

If you are looking for a safe, fun, and totally exceptional camp for your children this summer, the Iron County Youth Camp, fondly known as “CAMP BATAWAGAMA,” may be the one for you.

Camp Batawagama is in Iron County on the shores of beautiful Indian Lake. Since 1945 the camp has been providing the youth of Iron County and neighboring counties with amazing and unforgettable summertime experiences.

“I personally think there’s no place like Batawagama,” said Matt Riutta, program director. “I don’t know of any place where you can get a swimming lesson every day, and get to learn how to cook over a campfire, get to canoe to a campsite and spend a night camping with your close friends and make a lot of new friends, too.”

Camp Batawagama has always prided itself in having an exceptional waterfront program. Campers receive instruction in all levels of swimming by a staff of Red Cross certified Water Safety Instructors. Campers are given proper instruction in rowboats, canoes, kayaks, windsurfers, Hobie cat sailboats, and paddle boards.

In addition to the waterfront program, Camp Batawagama specializes in outdoor camping experiences, like cooking over an open fire and setting up a campsite in the wilds of nature. No day is complete at Batawagama unless you have learned a new song or learned to play a new tune on the ukulele or made a one-of-a-kind art project. The friends and memories made at Camp Batawagama will linger long after summer fades into fall.

To request a registration form to be sent to you for this summer’s camp, email: icyc@iron.org with your home mailing address. There are still openings for almost every week for both boys and girls ages 10-16.

CAMP BATAWAGAMA 2022 CALENDAR

June 19 .............. 1st Week

June 26 ............ 2nd Week

July 3 ................ 3rd Week

July 10 ............... 4th Week

July 17 ................ 5th Week

July 24 ................ 6th Week

To ensure your preferred week/weeks, send your registration forms in as soon as possible. To learn more about Camp Batawagama check out campbatawagama.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.