Officials: 3 children, 2 adults dead after Flint house fire

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Three children and two adults have died and another child was injured following an early morning fire at a Flint home.

The blaze was reported about 4:40 a.m. Monday, Flint Police Chief Terence Green told WNEM-TV.

Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton told WEYI-TV the home appeared to have no smoke detectors.

Fire crews arrived to find flames coming from the home’s windows. The cause of the fire was under investigation.