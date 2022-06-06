Advertisement

New Downtown Marquette pay stations to require payments starting Wednesday

A new parking meter in downtown Marquette.
A new parking meter in downtown Marquette.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The new pay stations in Downtown Marquette have been installed and payment for parking will be required starting Wednesday, June 8, the Marquette DDA said Monday.

The DDA says ample signage is being placed in parking lots and on blocks in Downtown Marquette reminding visitors where payment will be required for parking at a nearby pay station. Parking payments are enforced Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., at a rate of $1 per hour.

Payment can be made at the nearest pay station to your vehicle with coin or credit card, or via Passport Parking app. Visitors will want to make sure they have their license plate numbers available, as it will be used to identify their vehicle as paid. An option for 15 minutes of free parking has been added, for those who need to quickly run a brief errand downtown.

Options for long-term parking passes and overnight parking passes are still available and can be purchased at downtownmarquette.org/parking.

For more information on parking in Downtown Marquette, please contact Jodi Lanciani, Operations and Parking Manager, at (906) 228-9475, ext. 101 or Jodi@downtownmarquette.org.

