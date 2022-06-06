MTU Parade of Nations announces logo contest winner

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Chiara Rapacci, a 17-year-old junior at Baraga High School won this year’s Parade of Nations logo contest. Her design will be the official logo of the Parade of Nations, printed on t-shirts, flyers and other materials.

MTU’s Parade of Nations says it’s incredibly appropriate that Rapacci won. This is because the Parade of Nations celebrates multiculturalism in the Keweenaw.

Rapacci is an exchange student from Italy, sponsored by International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES), a nonprofit international high school student exchange program.

Rapacci’s logo illustrates this year’s theme: “The World is One.”

“I’m so excited,” said Rapacci, who just learned her logo won. She created the logo in a graphic design class taught by Viktoria Klein. A number of Klein’s students submitted logos to the contest.

Gina and Irv Smith of Baraga host Rapacci.

“She’s very creative,” said Gina Smith. “Ironically though, Rapacci initially wanted to drop out of the graphic design class, but she stayed and really enjoyed it.”

“I’ve always loved to draw, but it was always in pencil,” said Rapacci. “I’ve never done anything like this.”

Rapacci is loving her exchange year in the U.S.

“It’s totally different from Italy,” she said. “The people are so nice. Everyone is willing to help.”

She also loves American food. Her favorites? Tacos and chicken alfredo. She taught the Smiths to call noodles “pasta.”

“When we go to a grocery store, she heads straight for the pasta aisle,” Gina Smith said. “She could wander up and down that aisle forever.”

Chiara wants to come back to the United States for college, and she wants to live here someday. She went fishing with the Smiths for the first time in her life and says she adored it.

“I love my family here, and I love being surrounded by nature,” Rapacci said.

The Smiths have loved hosting Chiara.

“She’s awesome, always smiling,” Gina said. “She loves to tease my 10-year-old, and she keeps us laughing.”

“What a joy it has been learning about Chiara’s culture and the differences between the United States and Italy,” said Gina Smith. “My great grandfather came to the U.S. from Italy in 1912 at the age of 13. Knowing that made it even more interesting to learn the differences through Chiara’s eyes.”

This year - the Parade of Nations takes place on Sept. 17. International food returns this year as well. The international student organizations will offer the cuisine of their countries.

Food will be available for take-out at the Dee Stadium.

