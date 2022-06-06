Marquette’s HarborFest set for August 26-27, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Planning is underway for one of Marquette’s premier summer events. The Marquette West Rotary Club is pleased to announce that HarborFest will be held at Mattson Lower Harbor Park on Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27, 2022.

HarborFest is a fundraising event for Marquette West Rotary Club and the Marquette West Rotary Foundation. Since 1984 the foundation has awarded over $700,000 in grants to over 50 local non-profit organizations. Held since 1984, this festival combines live music, food and beverages as a final salute to summer.

Uncle Ugly will be the headline act on Friday, with “The Journey” Tribute Band highlighting the night on Saturday.

Friday’s music begins at 4:45 p.m. with Reverend and continues at 6:45 p.m. with DayDreamers. Uncle Ugly will take the stage at 9:00 p.m. Saturday’s music begins with the Marquette Symphony Orchestra Summer Strings at 1:30 p.m. followed by Charlie Reager at 3:00 p.m.; Big Trouble at 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday Jones at 6:30 p.m. and “The Journey” starting at 9:00 p.m.

The festival will feature a special release beer from Short’s Brewing Company that will only be available at HarborFest.

While admission is free to HarborFest, the event has been successful because of strong community support and sponsorships. Sponsors have the opportunity to support the event’s community mission and get exposure before and during HarborFest. Additional information can be obtained by contacting the club at marquettewestrotary@gmail.com.

Food vendor opportunities are also available now. Final selections will be made June 15. The Marquette West Rotary Club encourages anyone interested in joining the club or interested in volunteering for HarborFest to send an email to get more details.

