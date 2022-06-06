MARESA to hold student welfare conference

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Student well-being is a priority for U.P. educators.

The Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA) is partnering with Marquette Area Public schools to hold a conference, called Community Task Force: Wellness in our Local Schools, on the topic. The event will focus on how to better students’ physical, mental, social, emotional and behavioral health.

MARESA Mental Health Services Coordinator Jennifer Krzewina said it is important to highlight what resources are available in Marquette County for students’ well-being. Especially following mass school shootings at Robb Elementary School Shooting in Uvalde, Texas and Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan. Krzewina added the Marquette Senior High School and Aspen Ridge student suicides are also reasons to bring attention to wellness resources.

“We really feel that it is important for people to understand what is available in our community to address student wellness,” Krzewina said.

Krzewina emphasized that it is also important to address the gaps in student wellness programs so that educators can figure out what needs to be fixed to help students in need. An issue that Krzewina added is more important than ever as firearm suicide rates for 10 to 24-year-olds have hit a 20-year high in the U.S.

“We also want to problem solve and get together to address what is needed,” Krzewina said. “What are the gaps in the services that we have for students and how do we address really high levels of need that come up in our schools and in our communities.”

The event runs from 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Marquette Ramada Inn, 414 W Washington St.

