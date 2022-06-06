Advertisement

MARESA to hold student welfare conference

The discussion will focus on students’ physical, mental, social, emotional and behavioral health.
Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency
Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Student well-being is a priority for U.P. educators.

The Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA) is partnering with Marquette Area Public schools to hold a conference, called Community Task Force: Wellness in our Local Schools, on the topic. The event will focus on how to better students’ physical, mental, social, emotional and behavioral health.

MARESA Mental Health Services Coordinator Jennifer Krzewina said it is important to highlight what resources are available in Marquette County for students’ well-being. Especially following mass school shootings at Robb Elementary School Shooting in Uvalde, Texas and Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan. Krzewina added the Marquette Senior High School and Aspen Ridge student suicides are also reasons to bring attention to wellness resources.

“We really feel that it is important for people to understand what is available in our community to address student wellness,” Krzewina said.

Krzewina emphasized that it is also important to address the gaps in student wellness programs so that educators can figure out what needs to be fixed to help students in need. An issue that Krzewina added is more important than ever as firearm suicide rates for 10 to 24-year-olds have hit a 20-year high in the U.S.

“We also want to problem solve and get together to address what is needed,” Krzewina said. “What are the gaps in the services that we have for students and how do we address really high levels of need that come up in our schools and in our communities.”

The event runs from 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Marquette Ramada Inn, 414 W Washington St.

To register for the conference, visit the RSVP form by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This March 17, 2020, photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
Source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers on Wisconsin gunman’s list
A group of youth volunteers with NORTHIRON Church in Ishpeming help remove weeds at Ishpeming...
Church lends helping hand to three U.P. communities
Mariah Carey is facing a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit over her 1994 song “All I...
Mariah Carey sued over hit song ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’
A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Lawmakers in...
Nigerian forces hunt for gunmen who killed 50 at church
ADA offers plea deal if owner of loud barking dog get its vocal chords removed.
Assistant district attorney recommends dog have vocal cords removed, owner says

Latest News

TV6's “E2 Kicker Story" plays the Kid's Club.
‘Kick Cancer’ tournament raises $10,500 for Cancer Care of Marquette County
Third Coast Pizzeria shared a sneak peak to TV6 of its new logo. Check it out.
Third Coast Pizzeria plans opening for June 20
The 2022 Parade of Nations theme is "The World is One" - Photo Credit: MTU and Chiara Rapacci.
MTU Parade of Nations announces logo contest winner
Menominee River fish poaching investigation concludes with 29 citations