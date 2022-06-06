Lingering showers, patchy fog until drier conditions Tuesday

A system front passes over Upper Michigan Monday, producing scattered showers but even isolated thunderstorms in the Western and Central U.P. in the afternoon as produced by a combination of surface heating, terrain-based lifting and residual moisture left in the wake of the passing system. Isolated storms and rain showers taper off overnight as the system exits the region, but leftover moisture turns into patchy dense fog through Tuesday morning. The foggy conditions dissipate Tuesday midday as drier air works in aloft and high pressure builds into midweek.

It is mainly a northwesterly jet stream pattern keeping the temperature trend at seasonal or below seasonal levels for the U.P. this week. The jet stream also serves as a track for systems coming from the Gulf of Alaska then heading towards Upper Michigan -- rain and thunderstorm chances to return Wednesday.

A low pressure system from Hudson Bay dips down to the U.P. Saturday, bringing rain and keeping temperatures cool in the region. Sunday, the low system leaves Upper Michigan, with a warm air mass returning to the region.

Tuesday: Patchy a.m. fog, then becoming partly sunny; cool with northwest breezes 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 70s (warmer south inland)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 60s

Thursday & Friday: Mix of sun and clouds with afternoon isolated showers

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cool and breezy north winds

>Highs: 50s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; warm; windy southerly winds

>Highs: 70s

