‘Kick Cancer’ tournament raises $10,500 for Cancer Care of Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A weekend fundraiser was a big success in Marquette County.

The 2nd annual Kick Cancer kickball tournament raised $10,500 for Cancer Care of Marquette County. The nonprofit assists cancer patients with financial struggles.

TV6 was one of the teams participating in the tournament Friday and Saturday at the Kaufman Sports Complex. A total of 160 players and 20 volunteers took part.

Cancer Care of Marquette County’s next fundraising event will be a hockey tournament, called Stick it to Cancer, in September.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.