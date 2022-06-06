Advertisement

It’s Great Outdoors Month in the U.P.

There are many places in the U.P. wilderness to explore, and benefits that can come with it
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The month of June is known as Great Outdoors Month, and there are many ways to enjoy nature here in Upper Michigan.

With plenty of daylight, it is the perfect opportunity to explore the wilderness of the U.P. and take a step back from routine.

“Just to be able to get outside and enjoy the beauty of nature,” said Mclain State Park Supervisor Louise Hunt. “Take it all in and maybe you’ll get to see new animals that you’ve never seen before. Take a quick pause from all the business of everyday life.”

From hiking on trails to fishing on the great lakes, the U.P. is full of unique places to find and explore.

And some say it can be even better when you have company.

“It can be enjoyed by many groups of people,” said Cross Country Sports Manager Ryan Bischer. “Whether you’re coming up with friends and enjoying comradery, challenging yourselves out on the trail, or enjoying an adventure with the family and kids, they can all come up and have fun outside.”

While being a great place to exercise and breathe in the fresh air, going out can also be a great way to ease your mind from your troubles.

“It’s great for your mental health,” continued Hunt. “It just really helps to lighten your mood and make you feel better as you’re out enjoying the sunshine.”

Local businesses also benefit by providing the tools needed, such as bikes, to enjoy the experience to the fullest.

“The outdoors up here definitely benefit our business,” continued Bischer. “Mountain biking, road biking, and gravel riding on bikes is a great way to interface with the great outdoors.”

In all activities, remember to be prepared, safe and thoughtful of the wilderness.

