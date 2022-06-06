Advertisement

Iron Mountain’s Juul rules U.P. Division Two Boys Tennis

Juul cruised to First Singles Title
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ISHPEMING TWP., Mich. (WLUC) -

2022 Division 2 All-UP Tennis

Player of the Year : David Juul (Iron Mountain)

Coach of the Year : Sarah Massie (Westwood)

All-State Division 2 : David Juul (Iron Mountain)

Division 2 All-UP 1st Team Singles - Andrew Niemi, Westwood; John Deatrick, Gwinn; Matthew Dutcher, West Iron County; David Juul, Iron Mountain; Brenden LaPoint, Iron Mountain.

Division 2 All-UP Honorable Mention Singles - Landen Kiviniemi,Ishpeming; Taylor Borowski, Munising; Bryce Markham, Westwood.

Division 2 All-UP 1st Team Doubles - Ryan LaFountain/Chase Prophet, Westwood; Sam Holroyd/Colton Holm, West Iron County; Hayden Hares/ Hunter Smith, Ishpeming; Alex Vandzandt/Lucas Westcomb, Munising.

Division 2 All-UP Honorable Mention Doubles - Kurt Ryan/Gerald Sampoll-Toress, Iron Mountain; Jesse Duran/Carson Kienitz, Munising; Gabe Tossava/Zak Senske Westwood.

