Iron Mountain’s Juul rules U.P. Division Two Boys Tennis
Juul cruised to First Singles Title
ISHPEMING TWP., Mich. (WLUC) -
2022 Division 2 All-UP Tennis
Player of the Year : David Juul (Iron Mountain)
Coach of the Year : Sarah Massie (Westwood)
All-State Division 2 : David Juul (Iron Mountain)
Division 2 All-UP 1st Team Singles - Andrew Niemi, Westwood; John Deatrick, Gwinn; Matthew Dutcher, West Iron County; David Juul, Iron Mountain; Brenden LaPoint, Iron Mountain.
Division 2 All-UP Honorable Mention Singles - Landen Kiviniemi,Ishpeming; Taylor Borowski, Munising; Bryce Markham, Westwood.
Division 2 All-UP 1st Team Doubles - Ryan LaFountain/Chase Prophet, Westwood; Sam Holroyd/Colton Holm, West Iron County; Hayden Hares/ Hunter Smith, Ishpeming; Alex Vandzandt/Lucas Westcomb, Munising.
Division 2 All-UP Honorable Mention Doubles - Kurt Ryan/Gerald Sampoll-Toress, Iron Mountain; Jesse Duran/Carson Kienitz, Munising; Gabe Tossava/Zak Senske Westwood.
