Advertisement

Fugitive wanted for 2 murders drowns in river while at float camp

Officials say a wanted murder suspect who was believed to be in South Carolina was found dead in a Missouri river. (Source: WHNS)
By Amber Ruch, Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) – A Florida fugitive wanted on first-degree murder charges drowned Sunday afternoon at a river in southern Missouri, officials said.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Sherron McCombs was swimming at a float camp on the Current River when he began to panic, went under the water and didn’t resurface.

McCombs was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ripley County coroner.

The highway patrol confirmed McCombs was a fugitive. According to CrimeStoppers, he was wanted in Florida for his involvement in two fatal shootings in Tampa on Nov. 21, 2021, and Jan. 3, 2022. He was facing charges of:

  • 2 counts of first-degree murder, premeditated
  • 1 count of first-degree murder firearm, premeditated
  • 3 counts of first-degree murder firearm & tampering with physical evidence

McCombs drowned nearly 1,000 miles away from the locations of his alleged murders in Tampa.

Copyright 2022 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This March 17, 2020, photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
Source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers on Wisconsin gunman’s list
A group of youth volunteers with NORTHIRON Church in Ishpeming help remove weeds at Ishpeming...
Church lends helping hand to three U.P. communities
Police are investigating a triple homicide after receiving reports of a shooting early Sunday.
Police: 3 dead, several others injured in Michigan shooting
A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Lawmakers in...
Nigerian forces hunt for gunmen who killed 50 at church
Mariah Carey is facing a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit over her 1994 song “All I...
Mariah Carey sued over hit song ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

Latest News

TV6's Kendall Bunch and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Monday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (06/06/2022)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been struggling to turn a page on months of ethics...
British Prime Minister Johnson survives no-confidence vote
Authorities say a South Carolina hospital employee has died days after a patient altercation.
Hospital employee dies after patient strikes groin, coroner says
Volusia County Sheriff's Deputies commandeered a boat to catch up with a suspect
Deputies commandeer family’s boat to catch up with alleged jet ski thief