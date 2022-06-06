Advertisement

First National Bank to close Tadych’s Iron Mountian branch

First National Bank & Trust is closing its branch located in an Iron Mountain Tadych’s store.
The Iron Mountain Tadych's Econofoods First National Bank & Trust branch is closing in August.
The Iron Mountain Tadych's Econofoods First National Bank & Trust branch is closing in August.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - First National Bank & Trust announced Monday the decision not to renew its existing in-store branch contract with Tadych’s Marketplace Foods supermarket in Iron Mountain.

“The closing of brick and mortar bank branch offices is a national trend as more and more consumers use digital banking services and no longer require in-person transactions,” said First National Bank & Trust Chairman & CEO David Kashian.

“Our customer traffic patterns are similar to the national trends and are a direct result of our successful effort in improving our digital banking suite of products,” added Kashian. “We will continue to maintain our remaining three area branch locations for the convenience of our customers who prefer or require in-person banking.”

With this change in direction, First National Bank and Trust says it will continue investing and developing its digital capabilities. This included mobile banking, strengthening its branch network and enhancing tools bankers use for customer experience.

“I want to thank Tadych’s Marketplace Foods for their continuous collaboration, partnership, and teamwork in what has been a successful and beneficial relationship since 1995,” said First National Bank & Trust President & Chief Lending Officer Russ Kassin. “Our focus remains on personalized relationships and balancing the needs of our customers and that will not change.”

The Iron Mountain Tadych’s First National Bank & Trust branch will cease operations effective Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. The branch’s current employees will be reassigned to other locations within the bank.

