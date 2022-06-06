Dogs help community through partnership

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of special dogs met in Westwood Mall in Marquette on Sunday to help people in the community.

Superiorland Pet Partners tested a group of three dogs to become registered therapy animals. The group partners with organizations all across the U.P., including Northern Michigan University as part of their Wild Pups at Lydia M. Olson Library.

“It is so worthwhile. It’s not only worthwhile to see somebody that needs to be petting a pet therapy dog,” Superiorland Pet Partners Evaluator Instructor Patty Cornish said. “But, the people also that are on the other side of the leash it is so good for your soul to be able to watch people interact with your animal. It’s therapy for everybody.”

Pet Partners also recognizes eight different species of animal that could be therapy pets including birds, rats, guinea pigs, llamas, dogs, cats and more.

If you are looking to register your animal contact, Patty Cornish, with Superiorland Pet Partners at 906-485-5815.

