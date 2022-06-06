Advertisement

Dickinson County woman creates Grace’s Closet to help moms

She created a Facebook group chat to connect with other moms who were struggling with anxiety and depression, and it grew from there.
Baby toys, books, clothing and more are items Grace Schwartz has collected for moms in need
Baby toys, books, clothing and more are items Grace Schwartz has collected for moms in need(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Looking to help those in need, a Dickinson County mom is using her struggles to bring other moms together in her community.

More than 100 items of baby clothing, toys, and diapers are scattered across Grace Schwartz’s house. She started “Grace’s Closet” only two weeks ago to help manage her Postpartum Depression.

“I had two therapists, and they said I should start a mom group,” Schwartz said.

According to the CDC, about one in eight women who have recently given birth have symptoms of Postpartum Depression. Schwartz said that as your body tries to return to normal life post-pregnancy, her hormones as out of balance. She felt postpartum depression for several months, but she said for some mom’s it can last up to a year.

Schwartz is 23 and gave birth to her first child five months ago. She created a Facebook group chat to connect with other moms who were struggling with anxiety and depression, and it grew from there.

“We talk, we chat, we support each other. We also have playdates with our kids,” Schwartz said.

What started as 10 moms, has now grown to more than 80. Schwartz noticed some fellow moms in need. She started collecting donations.

“I realized with the formula shortage, there were a lot of moms coming to me asking if I had extra items to give away,” Schwartz said. “I started asking around for donations, people started giving, and the closet has taken off.”

Schwartz says donations come in every day from as far as Escanaba and Marquette. Moms in need will message her and request help. She says formula is almost impossible to get, but the items she gives away the most are baby clothing and diapers.

“This means everything to me, honestly. I lay in bed at night wanting to cry because I see the community of a small town come together and build this closet,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz says people will drop donations off at her front door. She says the best way to contact her to donate or request help is through the Facebook page, Grace’s Closet.

You can visit the page here. Schwartz wants to help moms across the entire U.P.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This March 17, 2020, photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
Source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers on Wisconsin gunman’s list
A group of youth volunteers with NORTHIRON Church in Ishpeming help remove weeds at Ishpeming...
Church lends helping hand to three U.P. communities
Police are investigating a triple homicide after receiving reports of a shooting early Sunday.
Police: 3 dead, several others injured in Michigan shooting
A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Lawmakers in...
Nigerian forces hunt for gunmen who killed 50 at church
Mariah Carey is facing a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit over her 1994 song “All I...
Mariah Carey sued over hit song ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

Latest News

Peter White Public Library Youth Services area; around 5,700 Michigan third-graders could be...
Low reading scores could hold thousands of Michigan students back
A black bear was spotted on Park Street in Marquette on Sunday.
Bear climbs trees in Marquette City limits
TV6 Weather on Demand - Wednesday, 06/06/2022
The Iron Mountain Tadych's Econofoods First National Bank & Trust branch is closing in August.
First National Bank to close Tadych’s Iron Mountian branch