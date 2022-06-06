Dickinson County woman creates Grace’s Closet to help moms

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Looking to help those in need, a Dickinson County mom is using her struggles to bring other moms together in her community.

More than 100 items of baby clothing, toys, and diapers are scattered across Grace Schwartz’s house. She started “Grace’s Closet” only two weeks ago to help manage her Postpartum Depression.

“I had two therapists, and they said I should start a mom group,” Schwartz said.

According to the CDC, about one in eight women who have recently given birth have symptoms of Postpartum Depression. Schwartz said that as your body tries to return to normal life post-pregnancy, her hormones as out of balance. She felt postpartum depression for several months, but she said for some mom’s it can last up to a year.

Schwartz is 23 and gave birth to her first child five months ago. She created a Facebook group chat to connect with other moms who were struggling with anxiety and depression, and it grew from there.

“We talk, we chat, we support each other. We also have playdates with our kids,” Schwartz said.

What started as 10 moms, has now grown to more than 80. Schwartz noticed some fellow moms in need. She started collecting donations.

“I realized with the formula shortage, there were a lot of moms coming to me asking if I had extra items to give away,” Schwartz said. “I started asking around for donations, people started giving, and the closet has taken off.”

Schwartz says donations come in every day from as far as Escanaba and Marquette. Moms in need will message her and request help. She says formula is almost impossible to get, but the items she gives away the most are baby clothing and diapers.

“This means everything to me, honestly. I lay in bed at night wanting to cry because I see the community of a small town come together and build this closet,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz says people will drop donations off at her front door. She says the best way to contact her to donate or request help is through the Facebook page, Grace’s Closet.

You can visit the page here. Schwartz wants to help moms across the entire U.P.

