Bridgefest to return to Houghton County

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Bridgefest 2022 is June 16-June 18.

Brandon Schlief, General Manager for Keweenaw Chevrolet | BUICK | GMC, said the company has partnered with the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce for the celebration as the title sponsor.

Keweenaw Chevrolet | BUICK | GMC will host Touch the Truck; this event gives area families the ability to explore vehicles of all shapes and sizes. Another event includes a Classic Car Show at 610 Quincy Street, former Keweenaw BUICK | GMC dealership, future home of Keweenaw Co-op will feature “Best in Show” and a “People’s Choice Award.”

Click here for more information about Bridgefest.

