Bear climbs trees in Marquette City limits

A black bear was spotted on Park Street in Marquette on Sunday.
A black bear was spotted on Park Street in Marquette on Sunday.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
A black bear attracted quite a crowd Sunday afternoon while sitting high in a neighborhood tree.

It spent hours Sunday in a tree on park street behind Vango’s Pizza & Cocktail Lounge. Marquette Police say it’s not totally uncommon.

“We’ve had some bears come where this one was right in the central. We’ve had them located in North Marquette. They are pretty docile; they don’t make a lot of problems for us as long as the public leave them alone,” Cpl. Tim Forslund with the Marquette City Police said.

NMU Spokesperson Derek Hall says university police first spotted the bear three days ago.

“Friday night he was down by the heating plant, Saturday night he was here by Cohodas,” said Hall. “Then he went near Vango’s and last we knew he was over by the island and that was the last time we tracked him.”

Michigan DNR Department Spokesperson Eric Hillard Says bears are good climbers both getting into a tree and getting out of one. Once it feels it is safe, the bear should climb down out of the tree on its own and move along. We would advise people to stay away from the area to help facilitate that feeling of safety for the bear.

Marquette Police believe this bear has moved on.

“We haven’t gotten any more sightings of this bear. We’re hoping it made it to a section of town maybe the Fit Strip where it is wooded, and we haven’t had any calls on it yet,” Forslund said.

Remember if you encounter a bear or any other animal that does not belong where you are keep a safe distance and call your local police.

