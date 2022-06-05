Wet conditions for some to start next week

Some places in the U.P. experienced some showers throughout today and more could come in the next few days. Spotty showers are in store for some in the east Sunday afternoon. Next chances for precipitation will occur in the overnight hours in the south and will spread closer to Lake Superior in the morning. After the rain on Monday conditions will lighten up on Tuesday with shower chances Wednesday.

>Highs: Low 60s to Low 70s (highest in the eastern counties)

Sunday: Increasing clouds with spotty showers

>Highs: Low to High 60s

Monday: Scattered showers in south and west in the morning

>Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal; isolated showers

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Wednesday: Increasing clouds in the morning; isolated showers in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies; seasonal

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Friday: Chance showers; partly cloudy

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny skies

