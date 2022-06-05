People break out their bikes for Iron Range Roll in Marquette

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - People came out on Saturday for a bike race in Marquette County.

The 9th annual Iron Range Roll started at the Cliffs Shaft Museum and ended at Marquette Commons. Three hundred racers signed up this year and is a record high for the race according to organizers.

Range Roll racer, Patrick Callahan, said he is already looking forward to next year’s race.

“I would encourage everyone else to get out. It’s a great family ride or you can be more competitive however you want to take this ride, it’s one of the best on the calendar,” Callahan said.

Riders attended an after party at Ore Dock Brewing Company Saturday evening. Proceeds of the event will go towards youth programs at the YMCA.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.