Advertisement

People break out their bikes for Iron Range Roll in Marquette

Racers start at the Iron Range Roll
Racers start at the Iron Range Roll(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - People came out on Saturday for a bike race in Marquette County.

The 9th annual Iron Range Roll started at the Cliffs Shaft Museum and ended at Marquette Commons. Three hundred racers signed up this year and is a record high for the race according to organizers.

Range Roll racer, Patrick Callahan, said he is already looking forward to next year’s race.

“I would encourage everyone else to get out. It’s a great family ride or you can be more competitive however you want to take this ride, it’s one of the best on the calendar,” Callahan said.

Riders attended an after party at Ore Dock Brewing Company Saturday evening. Proceeds of the event will go towards youth programs at the YMCA.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire was reported at the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house at 918 College Ave. in Houghton on...
No injuries in Michigan Tech fraternity house fire
The driver of the SUV suffered serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene. The...
Semi v. SUV crash leaves 1 seriously injured in Delta County
The City of Marquette faces a financial dilemma.
Marquette’s financial dilemma: Raise taxes or cut city services
The collision happened on May 28 at approximately 2:40 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Washington...
Do you recognize this truck? Contact Marquette Police
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

The event was meant for kids and families to celebrate the beginning of summer early, while...
Families attend Start of Summer Celebration in Baraga
Community members and the organization's volunteers, staff, and elderly friends enjoyed...
Little Brothers holds 5th annual Pancake Breakfast in Hancock
The first UP horse show of the season was Saturday.
Horse Show season begins in Gwinn
TV6's “E2 Kicker Story" plays the Kid's Club.
TV6 kicks cancer