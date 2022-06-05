Church lends helping hand to three U.P. communities

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette, Ishpeming, and L’Anse got a helping hand on Sunday from NORTHIRON Church in Ishpeming.

The group sent more than 250 volunteers to various parts of three u-p communities. Volunteer Nate Meyer of Ishpeming says it feels rewarding to put work into his own town.

“The high school is right down the road here; I have driven this road a lot so it’s really cool to see us putting work and giving back to the community here,” Meyer said.

NORTHIRON Church Assistant Pastor Travis Ryan says the goal of serve day is to show how important it is to help out the community.

“We have actually canceled church today; we want to show our congregation and our community how important we believe it is to serve. We’re getting out we just want to make a difference in the community, we want to be the hands and feet of Jesus where we can be,” Ryan said.

Groups from the church assisted in painting, gardening, matinence, trash cleanup and sorting items for Marquette’s St. Vincent de Paul’s food pantry.

“I just get a really good feeling from helping others, doing something for others without expecting anything back. I think I can speak for everyone here that it would be the same for them,” Volunteer Shelly Whitaker said.

Meyer says serve day is also a good leadership exercise for youth volunteers.

“It’s a good leadership exercise because it’s helping the kids get outside of their comfort zone and get hands-on. I think that’s a very good exercise to ahold of and practice,” Meyer said.

Although serve day is NORTHIRON Church’s main summer volunteer event, members of the congregation also encourage anyone from the community to come to help out in other small volunteer opportunities at the church

