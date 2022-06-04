TV6 kicks cancer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second annual Kick Cancer kickball tournament is on.

The TV6 and FOX UP team, called “E2 Kicker Story,” even got in on the action. TV6 played the Kids Club at the Kaufman Sports Complex Saturday morning after playing the Fire Station Friday night. The game was close, but the Kids Club ultimately got the better of TV6, defeating us with a score of 3-1.

Proceeds from the event will go to Cancer Care of Marquette County to assist patients with financial struggles.

“There’s so much cancer being diagnosed these days, and it’s a struggle to pay for everything. This is a great organization,” said Barb Salmela, Kick Cancer Organizer.

Cancer Care of Marquette County’s next event will be a hockey tournament, Stick it to Cancer, in September.

