Spotty rain chances throughout weekend

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
As the cold front is out of our region many places are experiencing below average temperatures in the region, mostly out west. Frost advisories are in place for the rest of the night into tomorrow morning. Rain chances will remain spotty into the weekend with on and off rain. Temperatures will remain seasonal into next week with a slight dip on Monday but a return to normal by Tuesday.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies; isolated showers in the afternoon

>Highs: Low 60s near the Lake; 70° possible near the Wisconsin border

Sunday: Increasing clouds with spotty showers

>Highs: Low to High 60s

Monday: Scattered showers out west in the morning

>Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal; isolated showers

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; PM showers

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Friday: Chance showers; partly cloudy

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

