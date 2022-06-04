Advertisement

Shakira and soccer star Piqué confirm split

FILE - Colombian singer Shakira blows a kiss next to her husband Barcelona soccer player Gerard...
FILE - Colombian singer Shakira blows a kiss next to her husband Barcelona soccer player Gerard Pique while watching the Davis Cup final in Madrid, Spain, on Nov. 24, 2019. Colombian pop star Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué, are separating. In a statement released on Saturday by Shakira's PR firm, the pair said: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy.(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADRID (AP) — Colombian pop star Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, are splitting up, the pair said in a statement released Saturday.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the two said in a statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Shakira, 45, met the Barcelona defender while she was promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem, “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” The couple have two children, Sasha and Milan.

In recent days, rumors of the demise of the couple’s 11-year relationship had gripped Spanish media, fueled by media reports that Piqué, 35, had left the family’s home in Barcelona and was living by himself in the city.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire was reported at the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house at 918 College Ave. in Houghton on...
No injuries in Michigan Tech fraternity house fire
The driver of the SUV suffered serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene. The...
Semi v. SUV crash leaves 1 seriously injured in Delta County
The City of Marquette faces a financial dilemma.
Marquette’s financial dilemma: Raise taxes or cut city services
The collision happened on May 28 at approximately 2:40 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Washington...
Do you recognize this truck? Contact Marquette Police
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

The Deer Lake Boy Scout Reservation in Killingworth, Conn., sits empty, Wednesday, May 11,...
Under strain from sex abuse suits, Scouts sell off camps
President Joe Biden hails new Coast Guard leader Admiral Linda Fagan on Wednesday.
College students and graduates say they are waiting for Biden to cancel student loan debt like he promised
This photo provided by Axon Enterprise depicts a conceptual design through a computer-generated...
Firm proposes Taser-armed drones to stop school shootings
Though the president has forgiven some, millions wait for him to keep his campaign promise.
Biden faces pressure on student loan forgiveness