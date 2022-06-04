Advertisement

Little Brothers holds 5th annual Pancake Breakfast in Hancock

Community members and the organization's volunteers, staff, and elderly friends enjoyed breakfast together while also celebrating the chapter's 40th anniversary(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - This year is the 40th anniversary of Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly’s Upper Michigan Chapter. And on Saturday morning, a number of people continued the celebration by getting together and having a breakfast favorite.

Pancakes, pancakes, and even more pancakes! That is what many people ate during the chapter’s 5th annual Pancake Breakfast. Executive Director Cathy Kass-Aten said this was a good way to bring the community together.

“The community has been wonderful to Little Brothers. They’ve supported us through thick and thin for a long time,” said Kass-Aten. “We just love to get together with people and just an opportunity to socialize, say thank you, and just really hang out together.”

Community members, donors, volunteers, and elderly friends all enjoyed pancakes and sausages. At the same time, some were reflecting on their favorite Little Brothers memories.

“My favorite thing about Little Brothers is our Turkey Drive for our Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners,” said Carrie Massie, who is on the chapter’s Board of Directors. “A couple of years ago, we were able to raise enough money to get 500 turkeys from where I work at Superior National.”

Proceeds from the breakfast and raffle tickets for a 2012 Mustang all go to the organization’s Medical Transportation Program. While everyone enjoyed their meal, Massie said it is vital to continue being present for their elderly friends.

“They can feel secluded at times with family moving away, They need that love and support, activities, and community support to remain living in this beautiful area,” Massie said.

Including Saturday’s event, Kass-Aten called her time with Little Brothers rewarding.

“I just have so many great memories and great stories to share, and I feel really honored that Little Brothers has been such a big part of my life,” Kass-Aten said.

The next event for Little Brothers will be a Volunteer Appreciation Picnic in July. For now, the organization is looking forward to serving its elderly friends for another 40 years.

If you want to volunteer at Little Brothers, visit houghton.littlebrothers.org or call 906-482-6944.

