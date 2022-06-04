Advertisement

Horse Show season begins in Gwinn

The first UP horse show of the season was Saturday.
The first UP horse show of the season was Saturday.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - It is officially horse show season in the UP.

The Marquette County Horse Club hosted the UP Horsemen’s Association (UPHA) Horse Show Saturday. It was an open horse show, meaning it was open to any breed, any age, and almost any style of showing. From halter classes to English classes to speed shows, equestrians from across the UP came together to mingle and show off their skills.

These riders may make it seem like showing a horse is effortless, but it takes a lot of training.

“It’s really great to see these kids learn. There’s a lot of dedication. It’s not just pulling your horse out of a field and coming here and showing,” said Andi Goriesky, Marquette County Horse Club Co-President. “There’s a lot of preparation. There’s a lot of training for both your animal and yourself,”

The next UPHA horse show will be July 9 and 10 in Escanaba.

