Fourth of July festivities planned across Marquette County

Marquette and Ishpeming each has a parade and other excitement arranged for the holiday.
FILE - Marquette Fourth of July parade on the corner of West Washington Street and McClellan...
FILE - Marquette Fourth of July parade on the corner of West Washington Street and McClellan Avenue.(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE & ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fourth of July is just a month away, and with it comes festivities.

Marquette and Ishpeming are each planning a parade to celebrate the holiday.

The Marquette Fourth of July parade takes place on Monday, July 4. It will start at the intersection of West Washington Street and McClellan Avenue. From there, up to 120 floats will travel down West Washington Street until they hit 3rd Street, where they will turn right.

Marquette Kiwanis Club Fourth of July Committee Co-Chair Bob Anderson said this year’s parade theme is ‘Together, a New Beginning.’ Anderson explained that this theme is inspired by the community’s perseverance through a tough two years of COVID.

“We have been through the pandemic and we had to cancel the parade in 2020,” Anderson said. “So we are resurrecting the parade and Kiwanis is once again in charge of it.”

The Marquette Kiwanis Club Fourth of July Committee has also planned fireworks on July 4 at 10:00 p.m. in Mattson Lower Harbor Park. Anderson said the best thing about all these festivities is uniting Yoopers in celebration.

“Hopefully we can come together as Americans and celebrate the thing that brings us together rather than what divides us,” Anderson explained.

The Marquette Kiwanis Club Fourth of July Committee is aiming to include up to 120 floats in the parade. However, Anderson said it is still short of this goal.

“Right now we only have about five or six floats, and we only have one month to go so we hope more people will start to apply to bring their floats,” Anderson said.

A link to the Marquette Fourth of July Parade float application can be found by clicking here. The top three rated floats will receive a cash prize: $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $100 for third place.

Anderson added that he expects this year’s Fourth of July parade to draw a massive crowd.

“I predict that thousands of people will come to this parade and I think that we will have one of the biggest parades ever,” Anderson said.

Ishpeming is also holding a Fourth of July celebration. It starts with a golf event towards the end of June.

“Our golf outing happens on Friday, June 24,” Ishpeming Fourth of July Committee President Andrea Jackson said. “It’s held at Wawonowin Country Club and that kicks everything off for us.”

To apply for the golf outing, visit the application by clicking here.

Ishpeming’s Fourth of July parade takes place Saturday, July 2 this year. Afterward, there will be a community picnic at Al Quaal Park featuring a special guest.

“Our grand marshal Nick Baumgartner will be at the community picnic until 2:00 p.m. following the parade signing autographs and taking pictures with people” Jackson said.

Both the Marquette and Ishpeming Fourth of July Committees are still searching for volunteers and floats.

Visit the Marquette Kiwanis Club Fourth of July Committee and Ishpeming Fourth of July Committee’s websites if you are interested in volunteering.

