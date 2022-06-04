Families attend Start of Summer Celebration in Baraga

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, families gathered at the Baraga area schools football field to celebrate an early beginning to summer.

The Copper Country Great Start Collaborative held a Start to Summer Celebration. It was a way for Baraga County parents to see what child development resources were out there. At the same time, kids had some fun playing games and jumping in a bouncy castle.

Some of the resources included the Keweenaw Family Resource Center, the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department, and BHK Child Development.

“Your zero to 5-year-olds, where do you go to get help when you need it? This is just a way for us to really connect where you go for help when you need it for families who have very young children,” said CCGSC Director Iola Brubaker.

Kids were also offered free books at the event.

To find more information on the Collaborative and helpful resources, visit the CCGSC Facebook page and/or kfrckids.org.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.