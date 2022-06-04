DNR asks anglers to share details of muskellunge fishing trips

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re fishing for muskellunge this year, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants to hear from you. The DNR is asking people who fish for muskie to help with its ongoing efforts to investigate these fish by reporting through the DNR’s online muskellunge angler survey .

Since 2014, this survey has gathered information about muskie angler demographics and catch data, such as length of fish caught, angler effort, body of water fished and methods used. Fisheries managers have used this data to recommend fishing regulation changes to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission, evaluate the muskellunge stocking program and understand more about self-sustaining populations.

View the current survey and past survey data.

Whether the trip resulted in a catch or not, anglers can offer valuable information about their fishing experience. People may fill out one survey per person, per trip and are encouraged to complete a survey for each muskellunge fishing trip they make.

“The reports we receive from anglers are essential because muskellunge are so elusive in our netting and electrofishing sampling efforts,” said Cory Kovacs, DNR fisheries biologist in Newberry. “The reports help us make future fisheries management decisions and understand more about their populations.”

Muskellunge season is open to catch and immediate release year-round, with the possession season-opening statewide the first Saturday in June.

For additional season dates and fish length limits, see the 2022 Michigan Fishing Guide at Michigan.gov/DNRDigests .

As a reminder, anglers are limited to taking only one muskellunge per license year and are required to register their harvest by calling 888-636-7778 or online at Michigan.gov/RegisterFish .

