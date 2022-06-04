Deacons ordained into priesthood at St. Peter Cathedral

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Catholic Diocese of Marquette has two new priests.

Christian Flagstadt and Brandon Yanni each attended seminary school in the Detroit area for over five years. The men were officially welcomed into the priesthood at St. Peter Cathedral in Marquette Friday.

The Diocese of Marquette appointed Rev. Flagstadt as the associate pastor of St. John the Baptist and St. Joseph Church in Ishpeming, as well as the sacramental minister of St. Augustine Church in Republic and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Champion.

Rev. Yanni will be the associate pastor of All Saints Church in Gladstone. Rev. Flagstadt and Rev. Yanni said they are excited to preach sermons in the Upper Peninsula.

“At this point I’m just looking forward to getting in the parish and actually engaging in ministerial work, serving the people of God and working here in the Upper Peninsula,” Rev. Yanni said.

“I am definitely looking forward to getting into a parish and serving God’s people here in the Upper Peninsula,” Rev. Flagstadt said. “I have been in Detroit for the last seven years studying to be a priest and I am very excited to return to where I grew up.”

Rev. Yanni and Rev. Flagstadt each begin at their new positions on July 5.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.