Advertisement

Deacons ordained into priesthood at St. Peter Cathedral

Brandon Yanni and Christian Flagstadt were both certified as pastors Friday.
Fr. Brandon Yanni (left) and Fr. Christian Flagstadt (right) ordained at St. Peter Cathedral in...
Fr. Brandon Yanni (left) and Fr. Christian Flagstadt (right) ordained at St. Peter Cathedral in Marquette(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Catholic Diocese of Marquette has two new priests.

Christian Flagstadt and Brandon Yanni each attended seminary school in the Detroit area for over five years. The men were officially welcomed into the priesthood at St. Peter Cathedral in Marquette Friday.

The Diocese of Marquette appointed Rev. Flagstadt as the associate pastor of St. John the Baptist and St. Joseph Church in Ishpeming, as well as the sacramental minister of St. Augustine Church in Republic and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Champion.

Rev. Yanni will be the associate pastor of All Saints Church in Gladstone. Rev. Flagstadt and Rev. Yanni said they are excited to preach sermons in the Upper Peninsula.

“At this point I’m just looking forward to getting in the parish and actually engaging in ministerial work, serving the people of God and working here in the Upper Peninsula,” Rev. Yanni said.

“I am definitely looking forward to getting into a parish and serving God’s people here in the Upper Peninsula,” Rev. Flagstadt said. “I have been in Detroit for the last seven years studying to be a priest and I am very excited to return to where I grew up.”

Rev. Yanni and Rev. Flagstadt each begin at their new positions on July 5.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collision happened on May 28 at approximately 2:40 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Washington...
Do you recognize this truck? Contact Marquette Police
A fire was reported at the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house at 918 College Ave. in Houghton on...
No injuries in Michigan Tech fraternity house fire
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
The City of Marquette faces a financial dilemma.
Marquette’s financial dilemma: Raise taxes or cut city services
The driver of the SUV suffered serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene. The...
Semi v. SUV crash leaves 1 seriously injured in Delta County

Latest News

FILE - Marquette Fourth of July parade on the corner of West Washington Street and McClellan...
Fourth of July festivities planned across Marquette County
Marquette and Ishpeming each has a parade and other excitement arranged for the holiday.
Fourth of July festivities planned across Marquette County
Their projects include cleaning beaches and pulling up invasive species of weeds
CLK Students celebrate LSSI projects with community
Washington Middle School sixth-grade students showcased their work in the LSSI program over the...
CLK Students celebrate LSSI projects with community