Copper Mountain Conference announces All-Star Softball Players

Lake Linden-Hubbell earns top awards
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PAINESDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - 2022 Copper Mountain Softball Conference

Conference Champions: Lake Linden-Hubbell (8-0 conference record) 

Player of the Year - MVP: Emily Jokela, Freshman, Lake Linden-Hubbell 

Pitcher of the Year: Olivia Shank, Sophomore, Lake Linden-Hubbell 

Coach of the Year: Curtis Kinnunen, Lake Linden-Hubbell

First Team All-Conference:

Emmy Bobula, Junior - Baraga; Anna Buerger, Senior - Ironwood; Kaci Coronado, Junior - Baraga; Keira Dakota, Sophomore - L’Anse;

Kaedyn Hendrickson, Sophomore - Gogebic; Corina Jahfetson, Junior - Baraga: Emily Jokela, Freshman - Lake Linden-Hubbell; Kara Kinnunen, Junior - Lake Linden-Hubbell; Kaylee Lahti, Junior - L’Anse; Patience Prochnow, Junior - Gogebic; Hanna Vaughn, Freshman - Ironwood; Olivia Shank, Freshman - Lake Linden-Hubbell

Honorable Mention:

Ali Bobula, Freshman - Baraga; Faith Clemens, Junior - Ironwood; Clara Colombe, Sophomore - Lake Linden-Hubbell; Mia Coronado, Sophomore - Baraga;

Brooklyn Dompier, Freshman - L’Anse; Keira Grahm, Freshman - Gogebic;  Riley Graser, Sophomore - Ironwood; Becca Lyons, Sophomore - Lake Linden-Hubbell;  Emily Martinson, Junior - Ironwood; Madyson Pantti, Freshman - Baraga; Lynley Rau, Freshman - Gogebic;  Sophie Rice, Junior - L’Anse; Brooke Stanislawski, Sophomore - Gogebic Greta Steiger Sophomore Gogebic;  Audrea Stengard, Senior - Ironwood; Marissa Sulivan, Sophomore - Lake Linden-Hubbell

