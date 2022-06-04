Advertisement

1 dead, multiple people hurt at party in Virginia

Chesterfield Police is seen investigating a shooting that happened along Weybridge Road in...
Chesterfield Police is seen investigating a shooting that happened along Weybridge Road in Chesterfield, Va.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - The Chesterfield County Police Department said one person is dead and many others are injured after a shooting at a party Friday night.

On Friday night, police told WWBT they were called to the scene of a large party. While officers were responding, they received multiple calls of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, police found one adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said they attempted to render emergency aid to him, but he died on the scene.

Police said at least five other people were injured by gunshots; one of those people also suffered a broken arm.

Officers also discovered that five other shooting victims had been taken to either area hospitals or other locations with non-life-threatening wounds to be treated.

Early Saturday morning, Chesterfield officers were seen along Weybridge Road collecting evidence.

At this time, police haven’t released any details regarding suspect information.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire was reported at the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house at 918 College Ave. in Houghton on...
No injuries in Michigan Tech fraternity house fire
The driver of the SUV suffered serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene. The...
Semi v. SUV crash leaves 1 seriously injured in Delta County
The City of Marquette faces a financial dilemma.
Marquette’s financial dilemma: Raise taxes or cut city services
The collision happened on May 28 at approximately 2:40 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Washington...
Do you recognize this truck? Contact Marquette Police
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

This undated handout video still issued Saturday, June 4, 2022 by Buckingham Palace shows Queen...
Two future kings set to honor Elizabeth at jubilee concert
Deputy David Crain gets emotional talking about what the family is going through after five...
Deputy speaks about loss of family of five
FILE - In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses...
As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Ex-Trump aide Navarro indicted; Meadows won’t be charged