Women-owned Iron County cannabis cultivation celebrates opening

Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony with community supporters celebrated facility’s growth
Cannabis plants inside the $1 million facility
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MASTODON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A new women-owned business comes to Iron County. MC3 Botanicals cut the ribbon on its cannabis cultivation facility Friday.

Starting as baby plants, cannabis plants grow inside the MC3 Botanicals facility. The company started in 2018 and it took three years to complete a $1 million facility.

“We started a ground break that June [of 2019], but unfortunately COVID hit and brought delays in materials, and we finally completed it in June, and we received our license in June of 2021,” said Sherry Smies-Evans, MC3 Botanicals Founder.

The facility has been in operation for a year, but Friday was a ribbon-cutting ceremony with community supporters. The facility harvests flower every 8 to 10 weeks.

“Right now, we have five custom strains and more down the line. That makes us different because we do have our own product that nobody else is growing,” Smies-Evans said.

Smies-Evans owns the business with Lisa Lesandrini and Susan Schuytema. Smies-Evans says they all have the drive to work together.

“Each one of these is very strong. We have worked for other people; we have owned our own companies,” Smies-Evans said. “We have a passion not only to help people but to bring jobs to this community.”

The facility sits on 40 acres of farmland and the owners hope to add another building in the future potentially doubling the workforce. The facility currently has 10 employees that oversee growth operations.

“Growing is a lot of science. We have lots of nutrients we give our plants, we regulate the climate. There is a lot that goes into growing,” said Kaylee Lesandrini, MC3 Botanicals Grower.

Before adding an additional facility, the owners look to renovate the old farmhouse.

“This will become our executive offices and also a training center,” Lisa Lesandrini, MC3 Botanicals Vice President.

Lisa Lesandrini hopes to bring in staff from area dispensaries to teach them about the cultivation center.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

