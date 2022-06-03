Upper Michigan Today: Isle Royale Edition
For their next trip, Elizabeth and friends will be backpacking all 42 miles of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore next week
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6’s Elizabeth Peterson, along with guests Cindy Baker and Teal Rintala, spent eight days on Isle Royale in 2021. Now the group gears up for a Pictured Rocks adventure.
Find out what planning goes into an extended camping trip in this special edition of UMT.
From bug nets to water filters, the campers demonstrate gear they use when out on the trails.
Meal planning is a big part of an extended backpacking trip, the group says dehydrated meals are a great option.
Overnight backpacking trips mean sleeping on the ground. Sleeping pads and bags are a camper’s best friend.
