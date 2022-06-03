Advertisement

Upper Michigan Today: Isle Royale Edition

For their next trip, Elizabeth and friends will be backpacking all 42 miles of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore next week
TV6's Elizabeth Peterson gears up for a week-long camping trip through Pictured Rocks National...
TV6's Elizabeth Peterson gears up for a week-long camping trip through Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.(WLUC)
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6’s Elizabeth Peterson, along with guests Cindy Baker and Teal Rintala, spent eight days on Isle Royale in 2021. Now the group gears up for a Pictured Rocks adventure.

Find out what planning goes into an extended camping trip in this special edition of UMT.

Elizabeth along with Cindy Baker and Teal Rintala spent eight days on Isle Royale

From bug nets to water filters, the campers demonstrate gear they use when out on the trails.

From bug nets to water filters the trio takes you through what they pack when backpacking

Meal planning is a big part of an extended backpacking trip, the group says dehydrated meals are a great option.

Meal planning is a huge part of backpacking, dehydrated meals are an easy answer, but it's fun to get creative

Overnight backpacking trips mean sleeping on the ground. Sleeping pads and bags are a camper's best friend.

Elizabeth, Cindy and Teal blow up their sleep pads and roll out their sleeping bags

Watch Upper Michigan Today Monday through Friday on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m. ET.

