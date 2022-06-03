Unsettled & seasonal weekend ahead
A cold front is exiting the U.P. and clouds will slowly clear out in its wake by the afternoon. Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool though. The jetstream pattern still has a closed off area of low pressure stalled in Manitoba and Ontario. It won’t move out until next week. As a result another wave of energy will move through this weekend with light rain showers at times through early next week.
Today: Isolated showers during the morning. Otherwise, becoming sunny
>Highs: Low 50s north, upper 50s to low 60s south
Saturday: Partly cloudy with late day isolated showers
>Highs: Low 60s along the shorelines, upper 60s to 70° inland
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers by the afternoon
>Highs: Upper 60s
Monday: Morning scattered showers
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with evening showers in the west
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
