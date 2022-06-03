Advertisement

Unsettled & seasonal weekend ahead

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
A cold front is exiting the U.P. and clouds will slowly clear out in its wake by the afternoon. Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool though. The jetstream pattern still has a closed off area of low pressure stalled in Manitoba and Ontario. It won’t move out until next week. As a result another wave of energy will move through this weekend with light rain showers at times through early next week.

Today: Isolated showers during the morning. Otherwise, becoming sunny

>Highs: Low 50s north, upper 50s to low 60s south

Saturday: Partly cloudy with late day isolated showers

>Highs: Low 60s along the shorelines, upper 60s to 70° inland

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers by the afternoon

>Highs: Upper 60s

Monday: Morning scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with evening showers in the west

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

