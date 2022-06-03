Stephenson Fire Department receives MMACF Grant

STEPHENSON, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Stephenson Volunteer Fire Department was awarded an $1,800 grant from the M&M Area Community Foundation’s ‘Community Wide’ fund.

The awarded grant funds will be used to purchase Guardian Angel personal safety lights for the department’s volunteer firefighters.

Jen Bastien, public information officer for the Stephenson Volunteer Fire Department, stated, “In recent years, we have had numerous close calls where our volunteers were almost struck by passing vehicles while working roadside emergencies. Despite purchasing and implementing florescent-colored emergency signage and additional traffic cones, distracted drivers remain a significant hazard to our firefighters. We are excited to use these funds to ensure our volunteers remain visible and return home safe.”

The first-time MMACF grant winners were presented with an oversized check on Wednesday, June 1, at the Stephenson Fire Department. Paula Gruszynski, executive director of the Community Foundation, was present to congratulate the members of the Stephenson Fire Department and the Stephenson City Council on the award.

The M&M Area Community Foundation collaborates with organizations throughout Marinette and Menominee Counties to strengthen our communities. Through the awarding of grants and scholarships, the Foundation helps provide the resources to support our community’s growth and invest in its success

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.