Semi v. SUV crash leaves one seriously injured in Delta County

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is seriously injured following a crash at the intersection of US-2/41 Hwy. and Lake Bluff Rd. in Wells Township on Thursday at 7:50 p.m.

Investigators from the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post say a white SUV driven by a 72-year-old Gladstone woman was northbound on US-2/41 Hwy. and attempted to turn left on Lake Bluff Rd., turning into the path of a southbound semi driven by a 57-year-old male from Medford, WI. The highway had to be shut down for approximately an hour.

The driver of the SUV suffered serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene. The semi-driver was not injured.

Troopers were assisted by Gladstone Public Safety, Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Sault Tribe Police, Rampart EMS, Guardian Flight, Escanaba Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Genes Towing.

