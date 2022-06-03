Advertisement

Semi v. SUV crash leaves one seriously injured in Delta County

The driver of the SUV suffered serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene. The...
The driver of the SUV suffered serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene. The semi-driver was not injured.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is seriously injured following a crash at the intersection of US-2/41 Hwy. and Lake Bluff Rd. in Wells Township on Thursday at 7:50 p.m.

Investigators from the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post say a white SUV driven by a 72-year-old Gladstone woman was northbound on US-2/41 Hwy. and attempted to turn left on Lake Bluff Rd., turning into the path of a southbound semi driven by a 57-year-old male from Medford, WI. The highway had to be shut down for approximately an hour.

The driver of the SUV suffered serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene. The semi-driver was not injured.

Troopers were assisted by Gladstone Public Safety, Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Sault Tribe Police, Rampart EMS, Guardian Flight, Escanaba Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Genes Towing. 

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collision happened on May 28 at approximately 2:40 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Washington...
Do you recognize this truck? Contact Marquette Police
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
The City of Marquette faces a financial dilemma.
Marquette’s financial dilemma: Raise taxes or cut city services
Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting
An A-10 Thunderbolt II from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona lands on a public highway in...
UPDATE: Summer military training near Munising involves aircraft landing on M-28

Latest News

Sea lamprey in a tank.
Sea lamprey control planned for Lake Superior tributary
Michigan traffic fatalities reach 16-year high
A fire was reported at the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house at 918 College Ave. in Houghton on...
No injuries in Michigan Tech fraternity house fire
The awarded grant funds will be used to purchase Guardian Angel personal safety lights for the...
Stephenson Fire Department receives MMACF Grant