Salvation Army of Marquette County celebrates National Donut Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army of Marquette County delivered dozens of donuts to the DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans Friday in celebration of National Donut Day.

Donuts were provided by Dunkin’ Donuts and Starbucks supplied the coffee. And, the first 100 people who walked into the family store at Marquette Salvation Army got a coupon for a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts.

The Salvation Army said National Donut Day has a historic meaning to the organization.

“National Donut Day was actually started by the Salvation Army lassies during the war (WWI) they wanted to help out the vets that were overseas in the trenches so they found a way to give them a little something,” Capt. Marie Lewis from Salvation Army of Marquette County said.

The Salvation Army still serves donuts, in addition to warm meals and hydration to those in need during times of disaster.

