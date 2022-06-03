Advertisement

Salvation Army of Marquette County celebrates National Donut Day

Donuts served to veterans on National Donut Day
Donuts served to veterans on National Donut Day(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army of Marquette County delivered dozens of donuts to the DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans Friday in celebration of National Donut Day.

Donuts were provided by Dunkin’ Donuts and Starbucks supplied the coffee. And, the first 100 people who walked into the family store at Marquette Salvation Army got a coupon for a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts.

The Salvation Army said National Donut Day has a historic meaning to the organization.

“National Donut Day was actually started by the Salvation Army lassies during the war (WWI) they wanted to help out the vets that were overseas in the trenches so they found a way to give them a little something,” Capt. Marie Lewis from Salvation Army of Marquette County said.

The Salvation Army still serves donuts, in addition to warm meals and hydration to those in need during times of disaster.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collision happened on May 28 at approximately 2:40 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Washington...
Do you recognize this truck? Contact Marquette Police
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
The City of Marquette faces a financial dilemma.
Marquette’s financial dilemma: Raise taxes or cut city services
A fire was reported at the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house at 918 College Ave. in Houghton on...
No injuries in Michigan Tech fraternity house fire
Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting

Latest News

Fallen soldiers honored in Quinnesec on Memorial Day
Fallen soldiers honored in Quinnesec on Memorial Day
The driver of the SUV suffered serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene. The...
Semi v. SUV crash leaves one seriously injured in Delta County
Sea lamprey in a tank.
Sea lamprey control planned for Lake Superior tributary
Michigan traffic fatalities reach 16-year high