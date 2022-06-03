Prophet, Thomson lead West-PAC Softball All-Stars
Negaunee meets Westwood in D-3 District tomorrow
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - 2022 Player of the Year - Natalie Prophet - Westwood
2022 Pitcher of the Year - Josie Thomson - Negaunee
2022 Coach of the Year - Randy Carlson - Negaunee
1st Team
Mackenzie Ekdahl-Houghton
Josie Thomson-Negaunee
Payton Manninen-Ishpeming
Sadie Biekkola-Hancock
Jana Loukus - Calumet
Grace Nardi-Negaunee
Alyssa Prophet-Westwood
Anslee Runsat-Iron Mountain
Lily Nelson-Negaunee
2nd Team
Laura Gianchino-Calumet
Grace Brunet-Houghton
Hailey Hytinen-Ishpeming
Ellie Heinonen-Hancock
Clea Ollanketo-Houghton
Ellison Powell-Iron Mountain
Alexa Radcliffe-Westwood
Emily Peterson-Calumet
Abby Koski-Ishpeming
Honorable Mention
Kaylee Halonen-Calumet
Somerz Sylvester - Gwinn
Emilie Scholie-Hancock
Fayah Zapolnik-Houghton
Ashlyn Bal-Iron Mountain
Ella Luke-Ishpeming
Samantha Richards-Negaunee
Mollie Stille-Westwood
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.