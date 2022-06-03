Advertisement

Prophet, Thomson lead West-PAC Softball All-Stars

Negaunee meets Westwood in D-3 District tomorrow
LSU Softball
LSU Softball(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - 2022 Player of the Year - Natalie Prophet - Westwood

2022 Pitcher of the Year - Josie Thomson -  Negaunee

2022 Coach of the Year - Randy Carlson - Negaunee

1st Team

Mackenzie Ekdahl-Houghton

Josie Thomson-Negaunee

Payton Manninen-Ishpeming

Sadie Biekkola-Hancock

Jana Loukus - Calumet

Grace Nardi-Negaunee

Alyssa Prophet-Westwood

Anslee Runsat-Iron Mountain

Lily Nelson-Negaunee

2nd Team

Laura Gianchino-Calumet

Grace Brunet-Houghton

Hailey Hytinen-Ishpeming

Ellie Heinonen-Hancock

Clea Ollanketo-Houghton

Ellison Powell-Iron Mountain

Alexa Radcliffe-Westwood

Emily Peterson-Calumet

Abby Koski-Ishpeming

Honorable Mention

Kaylee Halonen-Calumet

Somerz Sylvester - Gwinn

Emilie Scholie-Hancock

Fayah Zapolnik-Houghton

Ashlyn Bal-Iron Mountain

Ella Luke-Ishpeming

Samantha Richards-Negaunee

Mollie Stille-Westwood

