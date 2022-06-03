Advertisement

Music Mondays returns to Escanaba June 20

A band setting up at the Karas Bandshell in Ludington Park.
A band setting up at the Karas Bandshell in Ludington Park.
By Grace Blair
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A sure sign of summer in Escanaba – Music Monday will return to the Karas Bandshell on June 20. Music Mondays are free concerts for everyone in the community from 7-9 p.m. Concerts will continue every Monday through Aug. 20.

Bands this year include Jam Band, Sit Down Francis, Grand Design and plenty more local favorites.

“One of my favorite times of the year. I get to be outside in the park listening to music,” said Paula Jordan, events coordinator for the Bonifas Arts Center. “Lots of people are here with family and friends and neighbors and all that stuff. It’s a really good time.”

If rain is in the forecast, the Bonifas Arts Center will cancel by four p.m. and notify the community through Facebook and radio. The concert will be rescheduled for Tuesday.

All concerts will be live-streamed on the Bonifas’ Facebook page.

New this year, the Bonifas has a larger raffle license so there is no limit on the number of 50-50 tickets sold. All money raised helps the Bonifas continue providing art and events to the community.

