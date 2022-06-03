MSP talks about gun safety for National Gun Violence Awareness Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Law enforcement gave tips on keeping your guns safe from unintentional use.

Friday was National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Despite recent headlines involving deadly shootings throughout the country, the Michigan State Police said most gun owners in the Upper Peninsula are responsible with their weapons.

However, that does not mean gun violence cannot happen in the area.

“Today is that day when we just take another second to say, ok, let’s just make sure that those locks are on our guns and they’re stored safely out of the way of children,” Lt. Mark Giannunzio from the MSP Negaunee Post said. “That right there will help a tremendous amount in the battle that we have with gun violence.”

Lt. Giannunzio also encourages gun owners to keep the gun unloaded if it is not being used and to try to take gun safety classes in their area.

For information on gun laws visit Michigan.gov.

