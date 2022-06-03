MSHS class of ‘22 parades through Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Senior High School class of ‘22 went for a ride Thursday evening. The students lined up before heading out on the parade route which took them around the MSHS campus and then down Lincoln Street.

Vehicles were decorated with signs congratulating the students. One of the advisors to the class of ‘22 shared her thoughts about this group of students.

“They have a really tight bond, tighter than a lot of classes that have come through and they also have a lot of creativity so in my world it’s been really cool to kind of watch them create podcasts and music videos and really explore some of that, tonight is about celebrating them, letting them have some fun, letting them celebrate together and letting the community come out and celebrate them,” said Mandy Dye, MSHS Senior English Teacher.

The graduation ceremony for MSHS is Friday, June 3 at 6 p.m. at William R. Hart Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.