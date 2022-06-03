Advertisement

Michigan traffic fatalities reach 16-year high

(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan traffic deaths peaked above 1,100 according to recently released data from the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center. The 1,131 fatalities in 2021 marked the most traffic fatalities in Michigan since 1,129 deaths in 2005.

As traffic fatalities went up 4 percent in 2021 from 1,083 deaths in 2020, the number of injuries, crashes and serious injuries also increased from the year before:

Outcome20202021% increase
Injuries60,98671,24617%
Crashes245,432282,64015%
Suspected serious injuries5,4335,97910%

The percentage of alcohol-involved fatalities increased by 10 percent from 326 deaths in 2020 to 357 in 2021. This represents 31 percent of all traffic fatalities for the year.

“Unfortunately, there was a steady rise in traffic crashes and injuries during 2021, and we are determined to turn those numbers around and save more lives,” said Alicia Sledge, interim director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). “The OHSP will be coordinating high-visibility enforcement campaigns this summer focusing on impaired driving, speed and seat belt use to help reverse the trends we are seeing.”

Michigan Traffic Crashes20212020201920182017
Crashes282,640245,432314,377312,798314,921
Injuries71,24660,98674,96375,83878,394
Fatalities1,1311,0839859741,028

Bicycle fatalities dropped to 29 in 2021, down 24 percent, from 38 in 2020. In nearly every other category, there was an increase in fatalities:

  • Motorcyclist fatalities increased from 152 in 2020 to 166 in 2021, up 9 percent.
  • Pedestrian fatalities increased from 175 in 2020 to 183 in 2021, up 5 percent.
  • Commercial motor vehicle-involved fatalities increased from 78 in 2020 to 103 in 2021, up 32 percent.
  • Deer-involved fatalities increased from 5 in 2020 to 10 in 2021, up 100 percent.
  • Construction zone fatalities increased from 14 in 2020 to 20 in 2021, up 43 percent.
  • Distracted-involved fatalities increased from 52 in 2020 to 59 in 2021, up 13 percent.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collision happened on May 28 at approximately 2:40 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Washington...
Do you recognize this truck? Contact Marquette Police
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
The City of Marquette faces a financial dilemma.
Marquette’s financial dilemma: Raise taxes or cut city services
Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting
An A-10 Thunderbolt II from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona lands on a public highway in...
UPDATE: Summer military training near Munising involves aircraft landing on M-28

Latest News

Sea lamprey in a tank.
Sea lamprey control planned for Lake Superior tributary
A fire was reported at the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house at 918 College Ave. in Houghton on...
No injuries in Michigan Tech fraternity house fire
The awarded grant funds will be used to purchase Guardian Angel personal safety lights for the...
Stephenson Fire Department receives MMACF Grant
Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting