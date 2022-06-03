Michigan traffic fatalities reach 16-year high

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan traffic deaths peaked above 1,100 according to recently released data from the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center. The 1,131 fatalities in 2021 marked the most traffic fatalities in Michigan since 1,129 deaths in 2005.

As traffic fatalities went up 4 percent in 2021 from 1,083 deaths in 2020, the number of injuries, crashes and serious injuries also increased from the year before:

Outcome 2020 2021 % increase Injuries 60,986 71,246 17% Crashes 245,432 282,640 15% Suspected serious injuries 5,433 5,979 10%

The percentage of alcohol-involved fatalities increased by 10 percent from 326 deaths in 2020 to 357 in 2021. This represents 31 percent of all traffic fatalities for the year.

“Unfortunately, there was a steady rise in traffic crashes and injuries during 2021, and we are determined to turn those numbers around and save more lives,” said Alicia Sledge, interim director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). “The OHSP will be coordinating high-visibility enforcement campaigns this summer focusing on impaired driving, speed and seat belt use to help reverse the trends we are seeing.”

Michigan Traffic Crashes 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Crashes 282,640 245,432 314,377 312,798 314,921 Injuries 71,246 60,986 74,963 75,838 78,394 Fatalities 1,131 1,083 985 974 1,028

Bicycle fatalities dropped to 29 in 2021, down 24 percent, from 38 in 2020. In nearly every other category, there was an increase in fatalities:

Motorcyclist fatalities increased from 152 in 2020 to 166 in 2021, up 9 percent.

Pedestrian fatalities increased from 175 in 2020 to 183 in 2021, up 5 percent.

Commercial motor vehicle-involved fatalities increased from 78 in 2020 to 103 in 2021, up 32 percent.

Deer-involved fatalities increased from 5 in 2020 to 10 in 2021, up 100 percent.

Construction zone fatalities increased from 14 in 2020 to 20 in 2021, up 43 percent.

Distracted-involved fatalities increased from 52 in 2020 to 59 in 2021, up 13 percent.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.