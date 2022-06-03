Marquette Petunia Pandemonium is back, but not on S. Front Street

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Beautification and Restoration Committee will plant one small section of Petunia Pandemonium at the former Lake Superior Partnership building next to the Father Marquette Park this Saturday at 10 a.m.

Due to highway construction on South Front Street this summer, the committee will not be planting in that area nor at the round-a-bout. This will be the first time in 33 years that Petunia Pandemonium will not grace the south gateway into Marquette. The committee will plant a small portion of the total project, however, at the north end of the nearly mile-long stretch, they usually beautify for five months each summer. Members will also be sprucing up the park at the same time.

Due to highway construction, the $100,000 irrigation system installed and maintained by the committee is being removed. The committee has begun a fundraising campaign to replace it so flowers can come back next year. Oberstar got the contract to install the new watering system and they are working in tandem with the Michigan Department of Transportation which is overseeing the entire reconstruction of that part of US-41 Hwy S.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.