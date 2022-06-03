Advertisement

Marquette Petunia Pandemonium is back, but not on S. Front Street

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Beautification and Restoration Committee will plant one small section of Petunia Pandemonium at the former Lake Superior Partnership building next to the Father Marquette Park this Saturday at 10 a.m.  

Due to highway construction on South Front Street this summer, the committee will not be planting in that area nor at the round-a-bout. This will be the first time in 33 years that Petunia Pandemonium will not grace the south gateway into Marquette. The committee will plant a small portion of the total project, however, at the north end of the nearly mile-long stretch, they usually beautify for five months each summer. Members will also be sprucing up the park at the same time.

Due to highway construction, the $100,000 irrigation system installed and maintained by the committee is being removed. The committee has begun a fundraising campaign to replace it so flowers can come back next year. Oberstar got the contract to install the new watering system and they are working in tandem with the Michigan Department of Transportation which is overseeing the entire reconstruction of that part of US-41 Hwy S.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collision happened on May 28 at approximately 2:40 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Washington...
Do you recognize this truck? Contact Marquette Police
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
The City of Marquette faces a financial dilemma.
Marquette’s financial dilemma: Raise taxes or cut city services
A fire was reported at the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house at 918 College Ave. in Houghton on...
No injuries in Michigan Tech fraternity house fire
Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting

Latest News

Brookridge Heights serving up brisket
Brookridge Heights hosts barbeque lunch
Donuts served to veterans on National Donut Day
Salvation Army of Marquette County celebrates National Donut Day
Fallen soldiers honored in Quinnesec on Memorial Day
Fallen soldiers honored in Quinnesec on Memorial Day
The driver of the SUV suffered serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene. The...
Semi v. SUV crash leaves 1 seriously injured in Delta County