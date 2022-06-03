Marquette County restaurants prepare for busy summer season

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Do you plan on dining out this summer? If so, you may be interested in what two Marquette County restaurants have to say about anticipating a busy summer.

Gwinn’s Up North Lodge and Marquette Township’s Hudson’s Classic Bar and Grill are expecting overcrowding, lines out the door and an influx of reservations this summer.

Up North Lodge General Manager Jessie Melchori said she expects more local customers than tourists.

“With the fuel price on the increase, I think locals will stay local and want to see and do the fun things in our area,” Melchori said.

Melchori said the biggest tip for customers is to be understanding when it’s busy.

“Be kind, remember we’re all in this together and if we can’t be kind to each other then we really might want to try something different,” Melchori said.

Restaurants like Up North Lodge, that take reservations, say they are extremely helpful.

“Even if it’s just one person it gives us the ability to prepare for what’s coming and to be honest with you, what’s coming at us. We have a summer packed full of events,” Melchori said.

Meanwhile, staff at Hudson’s Classic Grill and Bar are preparing more seating options.

“We added an additional 20 seats on the front of our restaurant and then on the back area we added an additional 40 seats,” Hudson’s General Manager Brad Tryan said.

Tryan said the business also hired more staff to keep up with the anticipated large crowds.

“A lot of places aren’t adequately staffed and that’s what really holds back a lot of restaurants and businesses from being able to shine,” Tryan said.

Tryan also said in order to have a good dining experience people should come in earlier rather than later in the day.

“There’s definitely a huge demand for people wanting to go out, spend money and eat great food,” Tryan said.

Both Hudson’s and the Up North Lodge also have online ordering and takeout options for those wanting to stay at home.

