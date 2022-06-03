Kruisin’ Klassics Fun Run kicks off 36th annual event

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Car enthusiasts will gather at the U.P. State Fairgrounds on Saturday for the 36th annual Kruisin’ Klassics Fun Run.

There will be classic cars on display throughout the day.

At around six at night, there will be a raffle drawing for a 1957 Chevy Bel Air. Raffle tickets for the car are $5 a ticket or $20 for five tickets.

Board members say this event is centered around the people.

“Seeing all the people and looking at all the cars. They’re all spit shiny. It’s comradery with all the people that enjoy cars, classic cars,” said James Lippens, a Kruisin’ Klassics board member.

Events begin Saturday at eight in the morning. There will also be food vendors on the fairgrounds.

Entrance is $5 for adult and kids and veterans are free.

