HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Waters Resort has begun construction. Located on the water bank of Canal Road in Houghton, the site is being readied for the building of 24 short-term cabins and 79 hook-up campsites.

“The land we are on right now has 25 acres, and is comprised of thousands of feet of waterfront,” said Bradway Enterprises Owner Derek Bradway. “We’re within the city limits of Houghton, so it makes accessibility for tourists to do their shopping downtown and at the same time enjoy the beautiful waterway.”

The resort will also include a number of different features such as a camp store and a nearby nature trail.

This is a rendering of the vacation cottages to come at Keweenaw Waters Resort. (Keweenaw Waters Resort)

The cabins are being made from timber that Bradway and his team have prepared themselves.

“Because we are doing all of this ourselves, it makes it a lot more work, but it also ensures the quality,” said Bradway. ”If we were outsourcing everything that we were doing, it would be a lot more of a challenge to actually put it together in light of today’s costs.”

The completion of this resort will bring the total campgrounds in Houghton up to two.

Keweenaw Waters Resort's layout for the upcoming campground. (Keweenaw Waters Resort)

And, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, summer tourism remains strong throughout the Keweenaw.

“Typically, as the warm weather rolls in, we get busier at our beach with the swimming,” said Mclain State Park Unit Supervisor Louise Hunt. “And of course, camping is usually pretty busy all summer long.”

Once completed, Bradway says he hopes to connect the Houghton bike trail to the resort in the future.

“We also hope to have a trail system that will connect on to the city and bring them all the way through the Nara Nature Trail and the ski trails that they have on the far side,” added Bradway.

The cabins are scheduled to be available this fall, while the campsites will be open in the summer of 2024.

