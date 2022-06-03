Keweenaw Learning Center opens for business

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Learning Center celebrated its opening for business earlier today.

It is located in Suite 213 of the Jutila Center in Hancock.

The instructors provide tutoring in a number of subjects, including math and science.

The lessons over the summer, which will focus on reading and writing, will be live-streamed to include an online group of international students.

“We’re also partnering with a school, the Center for Educational Growth, in the Virgin Islands,” said Academic Director Jeffrey Thornton. “So we’ll be doing this live online as we’re teaching.”

The first series of lessons will run from June 13 to July 21, Monday through Thursday.

For more information, visit the Keweenaw Learning Center Facebook and Instagram pages.

