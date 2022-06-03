Advertisement

Keweenaw Learning Center opens for business

The center focuses on the tutoring of middle and high school students.
Keweenaw Learning Center was declared open today in a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Keweenaw Learning Center was declared open today in a ribbon cutting ceremony.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Learning Center celebrated its opening for business earlier today.

It is located in Suite 213 of the Jutila Center in Hancock.

The instructors provide tutoring in a number of subjects, including math and science.

The lessons over the summer, which will focus on reading and writing, will be live-streamed to include an online group of international students.

“We’re also partnering with a school, the Center for Educational Growth, in the Virgin Islands,” said Academic Director Jeffrey Thornton. “So we’ll be doing this live online as we’re teaching.”

The first series of lessons will run from June 13 to July 21, Monday through Thursday.

For more information, visit the Keweenaw Learning Center Facebook and Instagram pages.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCarty's Cove beach Marquette.
City of Marquette beaches reopen Thursday
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Greg Maas was described as “a fixture, a pillar, an icon of Norway Speedway for 34 years.”
Flagman dies after race car crash at Norway Speedway
The collision happened on May 28 at approximately 2:40 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Washington...
Do you recognize this truck? Contact Marquette Police
The Octantis, Viking’s 665′ long polar-class cruise ship is expected to visit the Keweenaw six...
Viking’s Octantis cancels visit to Houghton this Wednesday

Latest News

Cars in the parade
MSHS class of ‘22 parades through Marquette
Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: Multiple victims in Wisconsin cemetery shooting
The Island Resort and Casino from Sweetgrass.
Island Resort and Casino to host Epson Tour late June
The Epson Tour helps ladies qualify for the LPGA.
Island Resort and Casino to host Epson Tour late June