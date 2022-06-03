Houghton city police and fire departments on scene of fire on College Avenue

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton City police and fire crews are on the scene of a fire Friday morning in downtown Houghton.

This blaze is at 918 College Ave. at a fraternity house just west of campus.

According to the Houghton City Police, the fire started around 4:18 a.m. Friday. It was reported that the fire started on the third floor. All people in the house got out safe, with no injuries.

Northbound US-41/College Avenue is being detoured up Macinnes Drive to Sharon Avenue.

Please avoid the area if you can as the investigation is underway.

