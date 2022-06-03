Advertisement

Houghton city police and fire departments on scene of fire on College Avenue

Picture of smoke in downtown Houghton
Picture of smoke in downtown Houghton(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton City police and fire crews are on the scene of a fire Friday morning in downtown Houghton.

This blaze is at 918 College Ave. at a fraternity house just west of campus.

According to the Houghton City Police, the fire started around 4:18 a.m. Friday. It was reported that the fire started on the third floor. All people in the house got out safe, with no injuries.

Northbound US-41/College Avenue is being detoured up Macinnes Drive to Sharon Avenue.

Please avoid the area if you can as the investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collision happened on May 28 at approximately 2:40 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Washington...
Do you recognize this truck? Contact Marquette Police
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
The City of Marquette faces a financial dilemma.
Marquette’s financial dilemma: Raise taxes or cut city services
Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting
An A-10 Thunderbolt II from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona lands on a public highway in...
UPDATE: Summer military training near Munising involves aircraft landing on M-28

Latest News

The awarded grant funds will be used to purchase Guardian Angel personal safety lights for the...
Stephenson Fire Department receives MMACF Grant
Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting
Cars in the parade
MSHS class of ‘22 parades through Marquette
Keweenaw Learning Center was declared open today in a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Keweenaw Learning Center opens for business