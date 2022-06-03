Gladstone man releases debut solo album

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gladstone native released his first album last week. Tyler Henderson has been making music for more than 20 years. He was part of a band called Sore on Sunday.

Now, he just released his first solo album called Therapy.

Henderson began writing the music when the pandemic began. He says the music is a blend of pop and rock.

“I just love music and making stuff. I think the most fun is just to do it, get it done the way you want to do it, and then let people hear it and just watch how they react to it. Good or bad, you learn from the bad stuff too,” said Henderson. Some of the songs from Henderson’s new album are playing on local radio stations. You can also download or stream his music on any streaming platform.

Henderson will release another album called Under the Covers later this month.

