Dickinson County ice cream shop prepares for soft opening

The Ice Cream Barn will host a soft opening for family and friends this weekend and hopes to open full-time next week.
Staff serve Cedar Crest's "Fire Cracker" ice cream flavor
Staff serve Cedar Crest's "Fire Cracker" ice cream flavor
By Jack Caron
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - As summer starts to heat up, so does the demand for ice cream.

the store started training staff members Thursday night, meanwhile, anticipation grows for the opening of The Ice Cream Barn in Iron Mountain.

Owner Bill Neuens said community members have been coming in looking for ice cream all week. The Ice Cream Barn will host a soft opening for family and friends this weekend and hopes to open full-time next week.

“Well, we got about 15 girls hired now, and training started yesterday and it will go throughout the weekend,” Neuens said.

The store serves a variety of flavors from Cedar Crest, but staff said a unique experience of the store is being able to feed cows right outside.

