Copper Country Great Start Collaborative to kick off summer with resource fair Saturday

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country Great Start Collaborative launches summer with a fun family event for families in Baraga County. Start of Summer Celebration (Resource Fair) will feature nearly a dozen local community organizations with giveaways and information about their programs and services.

Families are invited to join us on the Baraga Area Schools Football field from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to play games, receive FREE giveaways and learn about the different organizations in the area.

“I am excited that we are going to be able to connect with families in a way that gives them fun summer activities and important information about programs in the area”, said Iola Brubaker, CCGSC Director. “This event is a fun opportunity to celebrate so many great things Baraga County has to offer young families.”

This free event is open to all community members, but activities and information will focus on families with young children.

Start of Summer Celebration is hosted by the Copper Country Great Start Collaborative and Family Coalition. The collaborative and family coalition work on improving early childhood outcomes in Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw counties.

